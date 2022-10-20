Olympic all-around gold medallist Sunisa Lee has said she is undecided about chasing a place at Paris 2024.

The 19-year-old American gymnast won the most prestigious individual gold on offer in the sport when she scooped the women's prize at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.

She also won silver in the team event and bronze on the uneven bars to complete a full set of Olympic medals.

"I don't know," Lee said to People when asked about Paris.

"Yeah, I'm still making a decision.

"I'm definitely starting to take it day by day, just trying to figure out what I want to do, and yeah, hopefully."

Lee, a Hmong American, won team gold at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart.

She said she was keen to be a role model for others.

"That's kind of the goal, I think, to be an inspiration to others," she said.

"And because growing up, I never really had somebody that looked like me, I guess, competing at the Olympics, and it's great to be somebody that can make such a big impact on others."

Lee succeeded Simone Biles as Olympic all-around champion after her compatriot withdrew from the Tokyo final to focus on her mental health.

She produced a nerveless floor routine in the last rotation to snatch the title away from Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

In November 2021, Lee said she was pepper-sprayed in a racist attack in Los Angeles.