USA Gymnastics (USAG) has secured a partnership with Core Hydration to assist its preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The agreement secures the beverage company title sponsorship of the US Classic event for 2023 and 2024, with competition due to be held from August 4 to 6 this year, and runs through to Paris 2024.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles is set to return to competition for the first time since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the US Classic.

Core Hydration is set to supply its products to the United States' national team during its preparations for next year's Olympics.

USAG's branding is set to feature on Core Hydration packaging at some stores next year

It is part of the Keurig Dr Pepper portfolio of brands, and it is claimed its water is "purified and enhanced with electrolytes and minerals for taste".

Lauryn Turner, chief operating officer of USAG, expressed her belief the partnership will benefit athletes' preparations for Paris 2024.

"We are so excited to welcome Core Hydration as an official partner and the title sponsor of Core Hydration Classic," Turner said.

"Proper hydration is essential for all athletes, and Core Hydration's portfolio of water products will help ensure our elite gymnasts are ready for competition as we prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games."

Core Hydration will also be the title sponsor of the 2023 and 2024 Core Hydration Classic, formerly the U.S. Classic!@COREdrinks | #FindYourCore https://t.co/uR2no1pbqT — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 6, 2023

Keurig Dr Pepper senior vice-president for brand marketing Kelli Freeman welcomed the launch of the partnership.

"Core Hydration is all about achieving balance - whether that’s encouraging athletes or consumers to find balance in their active lifestyle or everyday life," Freeman said.

"We’re excited to help hydrate USAG’s athletes, coaches, and fans, and support the entire USAG community on their wellness journey with Core Hydration."

The US has won 37 golds, 43 silvers and 37 bronzes in gymnastics at the Olympics, all in the artistic discipline.

Sunisa Lee won the women's all-around title and Jade Carey the women's floor exercise gold at Tokyo 2020.

Biles, regarded by many as the greatest gymnast of all time, won women's team silver and balance beam bronze at Tokyo 2020, but withdrew from several events to prioritise her mental health.

The US have won 37 artistic gymnastics golds at the Olympics, four of which were won by Simone Biles who revealed her plans to return to competition for the first time since Tokyo 2020 earlier this week ©Getty Images

She revealed in 2018 that she was a victim of sexual abuse by disgraced former USAG doctor Larry Nassar, who is serving up to 175 years in prison for his crimes committed under the guise of medical treatment.

In October 2021 shortly after the delayed Olympic Games, Biles gave evidence to the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of the inquiry into Nassar.

USAG and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee reached a $380 million (£296 million/€346 million) settlement with survivors in December 2021.

Biles said last year she would be in Paris for the Olympic Games, but did not know whether that would be as an athlete or an audience member.

Minneapolis is set to host next year's US Olympic Team Trials for Paris 2024 in gymnastics from June 27 to 30.

Artistic gymnastics competition at Paris 2024 is due to be held from July 27 to August 5 at the Bercy Arena.