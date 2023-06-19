Minneapolis to host US Olympic Team Trials in gymnastics

Minneapolis has been named as the host of the United States Olympic Team Trials for Paris 2024 in gymnastics.

The event will take place at Target Center between June 27 and 30 next year with American gymnasts set to battle for a place in the French capital.

USA Gymnastics will announce its Paris 2024 artistic gymnastics squad at the end of the trial, in front of the Target Center crowd.

Rhythmic and trampoline athletes are also due to be selected.

The name "Gymnastics City USA 2024" will be given to Minneapolis for the duration of the trial.

It will follow the US National Championships at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

"There is no bigger stage for gymnastics in this country than the Olympic Trials," USA Gymnastics President and chief executive Li Li Leung said.

"With world-class venues in a compact urban environment and an incredible track record of successfully hosting large-scale events, Minneapolis is an ideal location.

"We look forward to hosting fans from across the country for an unforgettable gymnastics competition and celebration."

Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee was one of three gymnasts from Minnesota in the American team at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Three athletes from Minnesota were part of the US gymnastics team at Tokyo 2020, including Sunisa Lee who won the women's all-around gold medal.

"Minnesota athletes are making sports history on the national and global stage," said the state's Governor Tim Walz.

"We are proud to keep that momentum going by showcasing our talent and hospitality during the 2024 US Olympic gymnastics trials.

"Minnesota is excited to welcome athletes, their families, and fans to this event, and for them to experience all that makes our state a great place to live, work, and play."

Wendy Blackshaw, the President and chief executive for Minnesota Sports and Events, added: "We are thrilled that USA Gymnastics has selected Minnesota to host its 2024 US Olympic Team Trials, the USA Gymnastics Championships, Gymfest, and the National Congress and Trade Show.

"Having so many incredible gymnastics events in the same city at the same time makes it a rare opportunity to celebrate and grow the sport throughout our diverse communities statewide."