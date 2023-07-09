The Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has targeted the services of two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Shah Hussain Shah to help train its athletes for the delayed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Shah became the first judoka to represent Pakistan at an Olympic Games at Rio 2016, and featured again at Tokyo 2020.

He won a silver in the men's under-100 kilograms division at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, and took a bronze at Birmingham 2022.

Shah is set to miss Hangzhou 2022 because of a knee injury, but PJF vice-president Masood Ahmed revealed plans for him to help Pakistan's judoka train for the Games.

Hangzhou is set to stage the delayed Asian Games from September 23 to October 8 ©Getty Images

"Yes we plan to bring in Shah to train our fighters for the Asian Games," Ahmed told Pakistan's English-language newspaper The News.

"Shah is also willing to work with us but we will seek his final word and about the timeframe for which he will be able to come to Pakistan and train judokas.

"It would be of great help if he is able to give us two months.

"He is an experienced fighter and has been groomed in the top judo environment in Japan."

Ahmed also said Pakistan hopes for four male fighters to compete in judo at the Asian Games, with one travelling as a reserve.

Hangzhou 2022 is set to mark the third time China has held the Asian Games, and is scheduled for September 23 to October 8, after a delay by one year because of tough COVID-19 restrictions.