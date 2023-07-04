Hangzhou 2022 organisers have held briefing sessions for broadcasters and other media before the Asian Games which are set to begin in September ©OCA

Organisers of this year's re-arranged Asian Games in Hangzhou have promised that they will "spare no efforts to better serve the broadcasting of the Games".

Hangzhou 2022 revealed during the briefing held at the city's Shangri-La Hotel that they are expecting 12,000 media personnel to cover the Asian Games, the same number of athletes are set to take part.

They said that more than 200 agency representatives and other journalists attended the final World Press Briefing, traditionally held before all major sporting events.

A similar event was held for rights holding broadcasters.

Organisers claimed hundreds of others took part on line in the information seminars held by Hangzhou 2022.

"By utilising technologies such as 5G network transmission, it will highlight the 'Smart Asian Games' and stage a sports and cultural event featuring Chinese Style, Asian glamour and spectacular to global audiences," Hangzhou 2022 said.

Briefings for journalists and broadcasters attending this year's Asian Games have been held at Hangzhou's Shangri-La Hotel ©OCA
Briefings for journalists and broadcasters attending this year's Asian Games have been held at Hangzhou's Shangri-La Hotel ©OCA

The media heard from Chen Weiqiang, the Vice-Mayor of Hangzhou and general secretary of Hangzhou 2022, along with other representatives rom the Organising Committee.

All media are set to operate from the Hangzhou International Expo Centre which has been converted into a Main Media Centre (MMC) with an International Broadcast Centre (IBC) and media workrooms for written press and photographers.

Hangzhou 2022 has assured international broadcasters that the IBC will be in full operational mode five days before the Games start on September 23.

The Games, due to conclude on October 8, had been scheduled to take place last year but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"I am very happy to see so many TV rights-holding broadcasters from Asia joining this second world broadcasters’ meeting in Hangzhou," Olympic Council of Asia director of media and broadcast Jeans Zhou Jian told delegates.

"It reconfirms that the media has played a big part in the success story of the Asian Games."

The television signal is to be generated by the China Media Group (CMG), appointed as host broadcasters for the Games.

"I am confident that Hangzhou 2022 will provide detailed presentations and the latest information in order for you to prepare your TV broadcasting in your countries and regions." CMG executive Zhao Jianjun told delegates.


More than 12,000 media are expected to cover this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou ©OCA
More than 12,000 media are expected to cover this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou ©OCA

Journalists were told that the Media Village will provide accommodation for some 5,000 during the Games in 2,551 apartments. 


These are set to open ten days before the Games begin.

They were given a tours of the MMC, the Media Village and sports facilities during the briefings.

It was announced that there will be 50,000 volunteers working during the course of the Games, which it is claimed has generated RMB4.615 billion ($65 million/£51million/€60 million) from 178 sponsors.