India’s judo team’s preparations for this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou have been hit by positive doping tests.

Four male judoka that had been selected in the long list to prepare for Hangzhou 2022 have reportedly failed drug tests carried out by India’s National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

Two of those are said to have been detected during a training camp held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Complex in Bhopal.

According to the New Indian Express, samples were collected before the Indian team travelled to the International Judo Federation Dushanbe Grand Prix event which was staged from June 2 to 4 in Tajikistan.

An unnamed coach told the New Indian Express that two judoka that had tested positive had competed at the Grand Prix event.

It was also alleged by the coach that other doping cases were found in the trials for Hangzhou 2022 which were held from April 5 to 8 at KDJ Indoor Stadium.

"The NADA had also tested athletes during the trials and one of the judoka who finished first was found dope tainted," the coach told the New Indian Express.

"He was then not included in the camp for the Tajikistan event.

"One more judoka, who finished second and was in the Bhopal camp, tested positive for banned substance taking the total number of dope-tainted athletes to four."

The top two athletes in each weight category at the trials make it into the extended list for Hangzhou 2022 before a final decision is made by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on the make-up of the team.

"Usually, the IOA in consultation with SAI and JFI (Judo Federation of India) chooses the weight categories before sending the final list for the quadrennial event," the coach added.

"This time also, the long list is with the IOA and they must be apprised of the dope cases.

"The ball is now in IOA's court.

"It will take a final call in this regard after consulting the SAI and JFI administrator.

"This provisional suspension means athletes cannot compete.

"Even if they apply for their B samples to get tested, it will take time.

"So now it's almost sure that these judokas are almost out of contention at least for the Asian Games."

India has yet to pick up a judo gold having claimed five bronzes in the sport at the Asian Games, with the last of those coming at Hiroshima 1994.

Hangzhou 2022 is due to run between September 23 and October 8 having been postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 