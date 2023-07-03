Pakistan has named a 14-strong taekwondo delegation for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, with 10 of its members set to be sponsored by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The delegation is set to consist of eight athletes and six officials, according to Geo News.

The six athletes sponsored financially by the PSB include Haroon Khan, Mohammad Arbaz Khan and Hamza Omar Saeed, who all competed at the World Championships in Baku earlier this year.

Naqash Hamdani, Naila Qadeer and Aqdasullah Qadeer are the remaining athletes sponsored by the PSB.

Mazhar Abbas and Fateemah Tuz Zahraa complete the line-up, and both are sponsored by the country’s taekwondo federation.

The delegation of officials features team head Saba Shamim, coach Yousef Karami, Korean coach Seongoh Choi and female coach Najia Rasool, who are all sponsored by the PSB.

Two Pakistan Taekwondo Federation officials - President Raja Wasim Ahmad and chief executive Omar Saeed are set to sponsor their own trips to the Games, scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8.

Pakistan has never won a taekwondo medal at the Asian Games, and at the previous edition of the continental multi-sport event in Jakarta-Palembang in 2018, the country finished with four medals, all bronzes.

Taekwondo competition at Hangzhou 2022 is due to be held at the Lin’an Gymnasium in the Lin’an District.