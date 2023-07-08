Up to 500 athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete at this year's re-arranged Asian Games in Hangzhou to help them qualify for next year's Olympics in Paris it was agreed today.

They will not be eligible for medals.

The athletes will compete at the Games, due to take place between September 23 and October 8, under a neutral flag and no national symbols will be permitted.

The prospect of Russian and Belarussian athletes competing at the Asian Games, taking place this year after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, first emerged in January after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) revealed that it wanted them to be allowed to compete at Paris 2024.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus had been largely banned from international competition since March 2022 following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Today marks the 500th anniversary of the attack on Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

