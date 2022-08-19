USA Gymnastics unveils new logo in attempt to move on from Nassar scandal

USA Gymnastics has unveiled a new logo as it seeks to move forward from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The new look, which was revealed on the first day of the governing body’s National Congress in Tampa in Florida, is being promoted as part of a cultural transformation underway since a new Board of Directors was put in place in 2018.

President and chief executive Li Li Leung, who assumed the dual role in February 2019, showed off the new branding in her opening remarks.

"The movement starts here" is the tagline for the new visual identity, which includes a flame logo.

The new logo is red and dark blue.

"The rebuild of our organisation, and our brand, began several years ago when we adopted a new organisational mission statement: to build a community and culture of health, safety and excellence, where athletes can thrive in sport and in life," Leung said.

"This brand begins with who we are and who we are aspiring to be as part of our cultural transformation."

USA Gymnastics had used its previous logo, which resembled the letter X, since 2003.

Li Li Leung says the new branding is part of a wider "cultural transformation" at USA Gymnastics ©Getty Images

USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in 2018 following numerous lawsuits being filed in the wake of the Nassar scandal.

The disgraced doctor sexually abused hundreds of athletes while working as a USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Nassar is serving several effective life sentences having been convicted of numerous sex crimes.

USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee reached a $380 million (£288 million/€336 million) settlement with survivors late last year.

Michigan State University also reached a $500 million (£419.8 million/€496.1 million) agreement with 332 survivors of Nassar’s crimes in 2018.

Nassar practised medicine at the university between 1997 and 2016.

A group of around 90 gymnasts has opened a lawsuit seeking more than $1 billion (£797 million/€931 million) in damages from the Federal Bureau of Investigation over the mishandling of its investigation into Nassar.