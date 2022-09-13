American gymnastics great Simone Biles remains non-committal about her plans for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, saying she plans to attend but is unsure in what capacity.

Biles was interviewed at a Fundación Telmex Telcel event in Mexico, which also featured Australian actress Nicole Kidman.

Asked about a potential comeback for the Olympics, Biles did not give many details away.

"I'm still taking time for myself just to work on myself, mentally and physically," said Biles.

"For Paris, as of now, I would say, I'll be there regardless.

"I just don't know if it will be as an athlete or as an audience member, but if I do decide to train, obviously, I’d have to go 100 per cent, so I probably wouldn't hold back.

"I'd still try to give it my all."

Biles won four gold medals at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Ok I’m officially over drugtesting, I’ve been out for a year now and they’ve shown up twice in a week and a half. Leave me alone bruh — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 23, 2022

At Tokyo 2020, Biles reported struggling with her mental health and withdrew from certain competitions, but still won a team all-around silver medal and individual balance beam bronze.

Biles had not competed since Tokyo 2020.

The winner of a record 19 World Championship gold medals, Biles is considered by many to be the greatest gymnast of all time.

Biles had jovially expressed frustration over two drug tests in a week in June on social media, indicating she is still in the testing pool and has not filed to have her name taken out.

If she was to be removed, Biles would need to be back in the testing pool for six months before being eligible to compete again.

Biles, now 25, is also among a group of gymnasts suing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for more than $1 billion (£866 million/€998 million) for its botched investigation into disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Shortly after Tokyo 2020, Biles was one of those who testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the FBI investigation and Nassar case as a whole.