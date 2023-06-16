World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has claimed the track at the National Athletics Centre will deliver "historic performances" at the World Championships in Hungary's capital Budapest.

The newly-built venue, set to hold 36,000 spectators for the Championships and 14,000 afterwards, is due to host World Athletics' flagship event from August 19 to 27 this year.

Three world record and 13 Championships records were broken at last year's edition in Eugene in the United States, and after completing the first lap of the recently-installed track, British official Coe anticipates further opportunities for athletes to shine.

"With the introduction of the super-fast Mondo track of the National Athletics Centre, the stage is set for exhilarating battles and historic performances at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest," the Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984 men's 1500 metres Olympic gold medallist said.

The track is set to host a family open day tomorrow for people to try it free of charge.

Coe, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, is hopeful the host nation, can perform strongly on its first staging of the World Athletics Championships.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, furthest left, expects "exhilarating battles and historic performances" at the World Championships in Budapest ©László Zsigmond/Budapest 2023

"I don’t need to tell the people of Hungary that there is a huge national tradition in this event," he said.

"Five of Hungary’s 10 Olympic athletics gold medals are for the hammer.

"And Hungary’s very own Bence Halász, who won the European Athletics silver medal in Munich last year and bronze at the World Championships in Doha in 2019 will be wanting his home crowd to give him a little extra muscle."

More than 190,000 tickets have been sold for the World Athletics Championships, and the event is expected to be broadcast to one billion viewers around the world.

Athletes from 200 countries are expected to take part, although Coe has refused to ease a ban on those from Russia and Belarus because of the war in Ukraine despite the IOC's updated recommendations allowing them to compete as neutrals under certain conditions.