Hidalgo's director of communications leaves role in shock departure prior to Paris 2024

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo's director of communications Caroline Fontaine has left her post with just over a year to go until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Fontaine took the job five years ago after previously working for Air France where she was global brand vice-president but moved on in search of "a new adventure".

"For more than five years, Caroline Fontaine has done an extraordinary job at the head of the communications department, thoroughly renewing the image of the City, with all the requirement and professionalism necessary for these functions," said one of Hidalgo's advisors, as reported by Le Parisien.

"Her departure was made by mutual agreement with the Mayor of Paris and the proximity of the Olympic Games does not pose any particular problem.

"It's a smart start and by mutual agreement.

"We thank her.

"She made other choices."

It is said that Fontaine's staff are surprised about the decision and rumours are swirling over whether Hidalgo engineered the departure to start building her team for the next municipal elections.

Anne Hidalgo's team is said not to be worried about Caroline Fontaine's departure despite the proximity to Paris 2024 ©Paris 2024

Fontaine has held the position during key events in Paris' recent history which have shaken the city including the Yellow Vest protests, the Notre Dame fire, and the widespread riots.

She is also credited with helping to design the Paris 2024 logo.

Despite the proximity to the Games, Hidalgo's office says it is not worried over the departure.

"This is certainly not the best time to leave," said a member of the Mayor's team, as reported by Le Parisien.

"But it's her choice.

"And all the major strategic orientations for the Olympics have been defined.

"We are not panicking.

"We know where we are going."

The Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony is due to take place on July 26 next year before the Paralympics begins on August 28.