Hidalgo insists Paris on course for Olympics despite auditors' uncertainties

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has insisted that the city is "on schedule and on budget" for next year's Olympics and Paralympics despite a report by French audit body Cour des Comptes suggesting that there were "substantial uncertainties" over spending on the Games.

In a radio interview, Hidalgo recalled that other cities had endured obstacles and problems before staging the Games.

"In every Olympic and Paralympic Games around the world, one year from the Games, in general, it is a stressful time and everyone says you are not going to get there," Hidalgo told France Inter.

"I believe the Games will be a motor and an accelerator of the ecological transformation of Paris."

Earlier this week, the report by Cour des Comptes had expressed concern that budgets had risen by two thirds since the bid was tabled in 2017.

It pinpointed "incomprehensible ignorance of the specifications of the IOC [International Olympic Committee] and of the difficultly, if not the impossibility, of questioning it," a report on the findings of the body in Le Monde said.

The Organising Committee has estimated that the operating budget for the Games will rise by 10 per cent to €4.4 billion (£3.8 billion/$4.5 billion), partly due to the impact of inflation.

"While the level of resources retained seems plausible, substantial uncertainties remain, especially for domestic partnerships."

The report is to be placed before the French Parliament this month and is expected to reveal that there is still a substantial amount of work needed to enable expenses to be balanced with income for the Games.

An express railway station at St Denis is one of the projects under construction for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Meanwhile, Hidalgo also hit out at critics including Rachida Dati, Mayor of the seventh arondissement (district) of Paris, who had accused the Olympic organisers and the city for a lack of organisation and preparation.

Dati, a one-time advisor to President Nicolas Sarkozy and former candidate for city Mayor, had voiced her criticisms of Olympic organisation in a column in Le Figaro.

In the column she talked of "an omerta reigning" over the Organising Committee.

She had also insisted "no one is ready" for the Games.

"We have spent three years being insulted and interrupted, that for me is not opposition," Hidalgo retorted.

Her radio appearance came as the IOC Coordination Commission visited Paris for the penultimate time before the Games.

IOC Coordination Commission chairman Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant had also warned that "there is a lot of work to prepare for the Games".

The IOC visit coincided with a day of protest against the French Government plans to alter pensions and a group from the General Confederation of Workers (CGT) entered the headquarters of Paris 2024 and shouted protest slogans and waved flares.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to open on July 26 next year.