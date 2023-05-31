Paris Mayor's office to amend plans for use of ring road after Olympics

Parisian authorities are expected to amend their plans for the post Olympic use of the French capital's ring road known as the "Périphérique" after a public consultation process on retaining "Olympic Lanes" as a priority route after Paris 2024 received a negative response.

The proposal under consideration was to maintain the Olympic lane for use by public transport, taxis and carpooling with at least two occupants per vehicle.

The project had been supported by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo who has viewed the continued use of the Olympic Lanes as a legacy of Paris 2024.

In a consultation period which lasted over a month there were were 6,565 responses to the online portal.

French newspaper Le Parisien has calculated that 85.8 per cent were against continuing the lane, with 13.5 per cent in favour.

“We are going to amend and improve the project compared to the initial version," urban planning assistant Emmanuel Grégoire told Agence France Presse.

The new proposals are expected to be presented in mid July although Grégoire insisted the process had been "a consultation not a referendum".

The Public consultation about the future use of priority lanes after the Paris Olympics and Paralympics has come to an end©Getty Images

Concerns had been raised that with 1.2 million vehicles expected to use the 35 kilometres in the ring each day, giving priority in one lane could lead to an increase in jams and pollution.

Next year, Olympic Lanes are set to be in force 25 days before the Olympic Games are due to begin on July 26 and remain until September 15, one week after the end of the Paralympic Games are scheduled to close.

A total of 185km of roads are due to be designated as Olympic Lanes which is expected to be in operation each day from 6am until midnight.