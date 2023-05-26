Paris is planning to ban single-use plastic when it stages the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next year, it has been announced.

Speaking at the International Forum of Mayors against Plastic Pollution, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the city wants to make the Olympics the first "major" event without single-use plastic.

"We have decided to make the Olympic Games the first major major event without single-use plastic," Hidalgo said.

"Plastic (waste) remains a major global issue: each year, 14,000 mammals and 1.4 million seabirds are killed due to the ingestion of plastic waste," Hidalgo's office said.

Fans and visitors can only enter competition venues without plastic bottles.

Coca-Cola, one of the many brands part of The Olympic Partner (TOP) programme, has vowed to use re-usable glass bottles for its products, which will be redeployed after the Games.

The Olympic marathon will see re-usable cups used for refreshments.

The initiative is set to benefit Paris 2024 organisers who are working to reduce the "carbon footprint of the Games by half".

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said the Games will double the amount of vegetarian food and source locally for the Olympics to help the cause.

The International Olympic Committee and Paris 2024 are part of the Sport for Nature Framework, aimed to transform the relationship between sport and nature, making sure sport minimises its impact and uses its influence to help restore and protect nature.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), 80 per cent of the plastic pollution by countries could be reduced using existing technologies and making major policy changes.

An analysis of policy options from UNEP was released two weeks before countries convene in the French capital to help form a global treaty to eliminate plastic waste.