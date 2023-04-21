Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo for her firm opposition to the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the run-up to the city's hosting of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Hidalgo has made her feelings clear that, while the invasion of Ukraine continues, the two countries should not be part of Paris 2024.

She visited the International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv and reaffirmed her position to Zelenskyy at the event.

"I especially want to note the absolutely principled position - and so congruent with Ukrainian - of the Mayor of Paris regarding the protection of the Olympic Movement from Russian ideologization and propaganda," Zelenskyy said, as reported by Interfax.

"It is obvious that a terrorist state will do everything to justify itself through sports or to use the international Olympic Movement to support its aggression.

"That is why it is important that, as long as the aggression continues, the Russian state does not have any access to sports, Olympic venues.

"In particular to the Paris venue – it is this city that will host the 2024 Olympics.

À Kiyv pour réaffirmer le soutien total et solidaire des Parisiens au peuple ukrainien. Merci au président @ZelenskyyUa pour son acceuil si chaleureux.



Je lui ai redit : tant que la guerre continuera, les athlètes russes ne seront pas les bienvenus lors des Jeux de #Paris2024. https://t.co/w0R3s6Lnl8 pic.twitter.com/AI1UV6L7JK — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 21, 2023

"Today, the Mayor of Paris once again confirmed that she sees no place for representatives of the aggressor state in Paris as long as the aggression continues.

"This is a clear and important signal, thank you for it.

"If exactly such signals were heard in the International Olympic Committee (IOC), where, unfortunately, the personal benefit of individual bureaucrats dominates the Olympic principles."

Last month, the IOC recommended that individual Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back to global sporting competitions provided they do not support the war and are not contracted to the armed forces.

The global governing body insisted that the recommendations were not for Paris 2024, however, and that no decisions had been made regarding their status for next year's Olympics.

However, this means that they would be able to participate in qualification events which has led many to believe the two countries could appear in the French capital next year.