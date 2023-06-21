CONI to stage International Fair Play Menarini Awards with World Cup winner to be honoured

The Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) is set to play host to the 27th International Fair Play Menarini Awards at the Roman Theatre in Fiesole on July 5.

The two days prior will see a talk show named "Champions tell their story" hosted at Signoria Square before a gala dinner at the Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence.

"We are happy to host the presentation of the XXVII edition of this award, which becomes ever more an Italian sports heritage," said CONI President Giovanni Malagò.

"Congratulations to the Fair Play Menarini Foundation that is committed to renewing the tradition of this manifestation: during the years I have seen it grow, appreciating the pride for the awardees because of the meaning it holds.

"The idea of implementing the content while rewarding young people too, explains the sense of the evolution of the project and the horizons it can embrace."

The winners have already been announced, with 16 awards handed out.

Football is represented by three winners in the form of 1982 World Cup winner Antonio Cabrini of Italy, Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa who currently manages Uruguay, and his compatriot and Olympic Games silver medallist Javier Zanetti.

The likes of Antonio Cabrini and Javier Zanetti have been honoured in the 27th International Fair Play Menarini Awards, with the ceremony set for July 5 ©Menarini

"To welcome sports legends and agonistic fairness models in our municipality is a source of great pride," said Fiesole Mayor Anna Ravoni.

"I believe that every participant will have a memory of this unforgettable night that celebrates the healthy values of sport, promoted by the International Fair Play Menarini Award for years."

Italian fencers Maria Clotilde Adosini, Emilia Rossatti, and judoka Emilia Rossatti have all been named for the youth category honours.

It is the first time that the category has featured at the Awards since its inception in 1997.

"The award is enriched thanks to the 'Youth' category institution," said Councillor for Sport and Youth Policies of the City of Florence Cosimo Guccione.

"Sport is the third educational agency after family and school: if we want to leave a mark on the next generations, it is important to educate them precisely about sharing, fraternity, solidarity, and respect for the other.

"To teach fair play means to teach civic education."