Giovanni Malagò has been re-elected as President of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) after seeing off two rival candidates in today's vote.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member will serve his third and final four-year term having first taken up the position in February 2013.

"It will be my third term, the last," said Malagò, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I will not spare myself to be strong and credible in this stormy moment.

"There's nothing more beautiful than being the President of CONI.

"I will always be on the side of sports."

Malagò won 55 votes - 79 per cent of those available - ahead of Renato Di Rocco, who ended his 16-year tenure as President of the Italian Cycling Federation in February.

Di Rocco received 13 votes while two-time Olympic cycling champion Antonella Bellutti received one vote.

Antonella Bellutti received one vote in her bid for the CONI Presidency ©Getty Images

Franco Chimenti, President of the Italian Golf Federation, was also reportedly in the running for the Presidency, but did not receive any votes.

Malagò was re-elected during CONI's National Council meeting at the Tennis Club Bonacossa in Milan.

His third term makes him the third longest-serving CONI President behind Giulio Onesti and Gianni Petrucci.

Prior to his re-election, three members of the Five Star Movement political party called for Malagò to step down as CONI and Milan Cortina 2026 President, after the governing body faced a potential ban from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics over Government interference.

Despite avoiding a ban, Senator Emanuele Dessi and fellow politicians Felice Mariani and Manuel Tuzi described the process as a "pantomime".

Malagò became President of the Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee in 2019 after leading the country’s successful bid for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The businessman and former futsal player has also been a member of the IOC since January 2019.

National Council chairman Franco Carraro thanked the candidates for a "fair and civil competition".