IOC slams "violent and threatening language" used by IBA President as appeal against expulsion hearing dismissed

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has condemned what it described as "violent and threatening" comments made by International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev.

A statement has been issued by the organisation, slamming the language used by Kremlev against "a number of individuals from the IOC" during the American Boxing Confederation Continental Forum in Brasilia.

It came on the same day the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced that it had dismissed the IBA's appeal against the IOC Executive Board's recommendation for the withdrawal of its recognition.

Speaking at the meeting in the Brazilian capital, Kremlev accused former IOC member C K Wu, who had led boxing between 2006 and 2017, of being "a criminal who was killing boxing" and claimed "he should be shot".

Kremlev also accused IOC President Thomas Bach and its sports director Kit McConnell of joining forces with Wu to help destroy boxing.

His comments have been strongly criticised by the IOC Executive Board on the first day of their meetings in Lausanne.

"Incitement of hatred and derogatory language against individuals working for the IOC, who are simply carrying out their professional roles, and against the IOC as an organisation, is simply unacceptable," a statement from the IOC Executive Board read.

"Making accusations against them that they are 'covering up crimes' is highly defamatory.

"Furthermore, calling for an individual formerly linked to the IOC to be 'shot' is language that has no place in sport or in any normal civilised debate.

"The IOC reserves all its legal rights."

IBA President Umar Kremlev believes former leader CK Wu is responsible for the organisation's problems ©Getty Images

The IOC Executive Board has already recommended the withdrawal of the IBA's recognition after calling a meeting on June 7 to discuss the situation.

An Extraordinary IOC Session is now scheduled to be held on Thursday (June 22), where a vote on the recommendation is set to be taken.

Concerns over governance, judging and refereeing and financial stability forced the IOC to withdraw IBA's recognition in June 2019.

An IOC Boxing Task Force conducted the boxing tournament at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and is set to do the same again at Paris 2024.

Boxing has also been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028, leading to the launch of rival body World Boxing which the IBA has dismissed as a "rogue" organisation.

In the IOC's report, it claimed that it had no other option than to suspend the IBA's recognition because of the severity of the situation.

The IBA responded by describing the move by the IOC Executive Board as "truly abhorrent and purely political" and said it did not "reflect the reality of the situation where extraordinary progress on reforms and internationally recognised standards of good governance have been implemented".

Chris Roberts has been appointed as a temporary replacement for George Yerolimpos, who was fired as the IBA's secretary general and chief executive this week ©IBA

The CAS confirmed last week that it had registered an appeal filed by the IBA against the decision of the IOC Executive Board.

The IBA said it was seeking the annulment of the decision to recommend withdrawing its recognition and has filed an urgent request to stay the execution of the recommendation until the Arbitral Panel announces its verdict.

However, the CAS has announced that it has "dismissed the IBA’s urgent request to stay the execution of the challenged decision", insisting that the Extroardinary IOC Session "remains undisturbed".

Wu was elected as leader of the worldwide governing body in 2006 but resigned from the position in November 2017 following allegations of financial mismanagement and accounting irregularities.

A report from Canadian law professor Richard McLaren in June last year claimed that "the expensive dreams" of former President C K Wu had brought the organisation then known as AIBA to "a state of near insolvency by the time of his departure in 2017".

Yesterday, George Yerolimpos was fired as secretary general and chief executive of the IBA.

Chris Roberts, the IBA's development director, has replaced Yerolimpos on an interim basis.

More follows.