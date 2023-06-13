The International Boxing Association (IBA) is set to appeal to the Court of Arbitration (CAS) against the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to strip it of recognition.

Last week, the IOC Executive Board recommended to withdraw recognition of the IBA following its failure to meet reforms after finance and governance concerns.

A decision on the recognition is then set to be taken at an extraordinary IOC Session, due to be held remotely on June 22.

The IBA has castigated the move, describing it as "truly abhorrent and purely political" and said it did not "reflect the reality of the situation where extraordinary progress on reforms and internationally recognised standards of good governance have been implemented."

The Board recommended that the IOC Session should rule that "the IBA should not organise the Olympic Games LA28 boxing tournament".

The IOC has previously suspended the IBA in 2019 and as a result the latter was not involved in operating boxing at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

As was the case in Tokyo, boxing events at Paris 2024 and the qualification contests will be run by the IOC.

The IBA has described the IOC Executive Board's recommendation to remove recognition as "truly abhorrent" ©Getty Images

Boxing has been left off the initial programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, with the IOC concluding in its report that the IBA would not be allowed to organise the LA 2028 boxing tournament if the sport was included.

In its report, the IOC said it had no other option than to suspend the IBA's recognition because of the severity of the situation.

"Despite the various chances given to the IBA, including the roadmap 2021 to 2023, to address the various concerns with actual, effective evolution, the IBA was unable to provide the elements which would have allowed the lifting of its suspension," the report said.

This is a boost to breakaway group World Boxing which may be able to take over stewardship of the sport on an Olympic level.

It was launched with the aim of keeping boxing "at the heart of the Olympic Movement."

"This is a very significant moment as it provides an opportunity for the sport to move on from the corrosive leadership of the IBA which has brought boxing to a place where its status as a part of the Olympic programme is in doubt," read a World Boxing statement.