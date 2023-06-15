Kremlev accuses former IBA President C K Wu of "killing boxing" and says he should be shot

International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev has accused a former leader of the organisation C K Wu of "killing boxing" and says he should be shot.

Wu, who was in charge of the IBA from 2006 to 2017 but was later banned for life by the organisation for "gross negligence and financial mismanagement", served as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board member from 2012 to 2017, and as an IOC member from 1988 until 2020.

Speaking at an American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Continental Forum in Brasilia today Kremlev said: "IOC are hiding the crimes of their IOC member and IOC Board member who was C K Wu.

"I will not use the term 'Mister', because for us he is not a Mister, he is a criminal who was killing boxing. He is a bad person.

"Such people must be shoot as he has robbed the National Federations (NF), the boxers, has brought in corruption.

"And IOC is silent about this though this person was a member of IOC for a long time, it’s their person."

Kremlev’s comments come on the same day that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed it had registered an appeal filed by the IBA against the decision of the IOC Executive Board to recommend that recognition of the IBA is withdrawn.

The IBA says it is seeking the annulment of the decision to recommend withdrawing its recognition and has filed an urgent request to stay the execution of the recommendation until the Arbitral Panel announces its verdict.

The IOC has called an Extraordinary Session, scheduled for June 22, where a vote on the recommendation is set to be taken.

C K Wu served as President of the International Boxing Association from 2006 until 2017, but was later banned for life over any further involvement with the organisation ©IBA

CAS say the arbitration procedure has commenced, and that written submissions are being exchanged between the parties and the Arbitral Panel is being established.

The AMBC Continental Forum aims to unite NFs across the Americas continent to receive updates on IBA business, discuss projects and share ideas.

"We continue delivering forums, including continental ones, as the direct communication with our member NFs is very important for us," Kremlev said.

"IBA will keep supporting its NFs no matter what, as they are here to raise the grassroot boxers, who are the foundation of our future.

"We will invest more in the local projects to support boxing at the national level even more."

During his visit to Brazil, Kremlev met executive secretary of the Brazilian Ministry of Sport Juliana Picoli Agatte where they discussed boxing within the country, equipment for new halls and future competitions.

Kremlev said following the meeting he had confidence in the future of boxing in Brazil.

"I came to Brazil to support development of boxing in the country," he said.

"Yesterday I had a chance to train with the national team, they are very strong athletes with a good boxing school.

"With the assistance of the Sports Ministry boxing will growth to maintain one of the main national sports."