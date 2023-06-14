Kremlev says IOC on verge of "grave historical mistake" as IBA faces expulsion

International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev has said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is "on the verge of making a grave historical mistake" with his organisation poised for expulsion.

The IBA is all but certain to be kicked out of the Olympic Movement at an extraordinary IOC Session on June 22, which was called last week following months of bitter infighting between the two bodies.

It will be a pivotal moment for the boxing body which was suspended by the IOC in 2019 due to problems with finances, governance, refereeing and judging and played no part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic tournament.

Members of the IOC Executive Board have recommended expulsion after concluding that a report on the IBA's situation failed to fulfil conditions set out for lifting the suspension.

The IBA described the recommendation as "truly abhorrent and purely political" and currently faces the threat of World Boxing, a new body which has been set-up in a bid to preserve the sport's Olympic future.

Kremlev urged countries to "resist the temptation to align with fraudulent organisations that lack substance" amid fears of an exodus to the rival body.

"It is with great concern that we witness the hastily convened online meeting of the IOC Session scheduled for 22 June 2023," the Russian said in an open letter to National Federations today.

"The rushed nature of this meeting raises questions about the democratic processes within the organisation that oversees the Olympic Movement.

"It appears that the IOC administration intends to limit the time available to IOC members to fully familiarise themselves with all relevant documents, including the IBA's position.

"This raises concerns of potential bias and manipulation of facts, transparency, and integrity.

Umar Kremlev is attempting to keep the IBA united amid the threat of World Boxing ©IBA

"The IBA has taken the necessary steps to appeal this recommendation at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"I must emphasise that the IOC members are on the verge of making a grave historical mistake for the Olympic Movement.

"Despite the challenges we face, I want to assure you that the IBA will remain independent and steadfast in upholding Rule 25 of the Olympic Charter, which guarantees each International Federation's autonomy and independence in governing its sport.

"We will not allow our independence to be compromised, nor will we permit division within our organisation.

"It is important for us to remain calm and not succumb to panic or provocations.

"The IBA has no issues with the IOC or the Olympic Movement as a whole.

"Our challenges lie with a few individuals within the IOC leadership who prioritise personal interests and biases over the well-being of the sport."

The IBA and Kremlev have repeatedly claimed that problems in the past happened under the leadership of former President CK Wu, who was in charge from 2006 to 2017 but was later banned for life by the organisation for "gross negligence and financial mismanagement".

Before the IOC Executive Board recommendation, a 400-page report was delivered by the IBA which claimed to address the concerns.

A sponsorship deal with Russian gas giant Gazprom, no longer existent according to IBA, is said to have fixed the organisation's financial problems, but the United States and Switzerland have already left to join World Boxing.

"We do not have any issues with the IOC or the Olympic Movement, but rather, we have issues with certain personalities, who continue the way of CK Wu and attempt to destroy boxing through their pursuit of personal benefits," said Kremlev.

"This is absolutely impossible and will not happen, as we are on our way to full independence as an organisation.

"All the past years, boxing was robbed, and today we choose to not allow it anymore.

"Boxing must be controlled by boxers.

"It is truly sad to see certain sports administrators, who should be peacekeepers and call for transparency and honesty but have clearly forgotten about their direct responsibilities, which are to protect every national federation, athletes, and coaches.

"Instead of keeping the principles of the Olympic Movement, they are trying to keep their titles and hide under suits and ties in their imagined pocket corporations.

"Instead of being true non-profit organisations uniting the whole world with sports values, they make decisions based on various excuses and slogans, which is truly regrettable.

"We saved our organisation that was on the brink of bankruptcy.

"Our problems were rooted in the past, and we are not the ones to be blamed for it."

The IBA believes former President CK Wu is responsible for the organisation's problems ©Getty Images

Kremlev also took aim at the IOC for alleged "reluctance" to put the blame on Wu, a former IOC Executive Board member.

Wu resigned as an IOC member in 2020, citing medical advice.

"Despite our efforts to draw the attention of the entire Olympic Movement to this matter, the IOC has shown a reluctance to acknowledge the involvement of an IOC member in the destruction of the boxing organisation," Kremlev said.

"This reflects a systemic issue within the governing body of the Olympic Movement, rather than any shortcomings within our organisation.

"The IBA has taken significant steps to identify and rectify past problems and implement reforms to prevent their recurrence."

Kremlev reiterated the IBA argument about the Olympics only taking place every four years, with boxing left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.

However, the IOC dropped a big hint that it will be included when it stated in a report that "the IBA should not organise the Olympic Games LA28 boxing tournament".

"It is us who are cleaning the sport of boxing, not the IOC and its members," said Kremlev, who has caused controversy by allowing Russian and Belarusian boxers to compete under their own flags amid the invasion of Ukraine.

"We develop our sport.

"The Olympic Games are held once every four years, while we are taking care of all other competitions.

"We are responsible to children, boxers and coaches, and our mission is to defend their rights and independence.

"The Olympic competitions are important, but our tournaments give people a chance from a grassroots level to the very top.

"The peak of the mountain is the IBA World Boxing Championships.

"Nevertheless, the status of boxing as an Olympic sport is the same, as we will welcome our athletes at Paris 2024.

"I am confident that boxing will be kept in the Olympic programme in 2028 and beyond, we will be united and prove this together."

The IBA insists that it will maintain importance despite expulsion, as an Olympic tournament only takes place every four years ©IBA

Kremlev highlighted increased prize money at the IBA World Championships, a commitment to developing the World Boxing Tour and the organisation's financial support programme as plus points for member associations.

But it remains to be seen how many more will jump ship to World Boxing when the IOC removes its Olympic status.

The IBA and Kremlev will likely enjoy strong support in Africa and Asia, but Europe and the Americas could be more susceptible to defecting, despite the fledgling nature of World Boxing.

"Let us not forget that we are one boxing family, and our strength lies in our unity," said Kremlev.

"If we stand together, nothing and no-one can harm our sport, and the current challenges we face will pale in comparison to our collective resilience.

"I encourage you to remain loyal to the IBA and resist the temptation to align with fraudulent organisations that lack substance.

"The IBA's worth is demonstrated through our actions, while these fraudulent entities merely exist through websites and press releases.

"We should not allow such people, who want to make money from boxing, to rule our sport.

"Our sport should be guided by only those who give it all with their heart and soul."

Kremlev's full letter can be read here.

insidethegames has asked the IOC for a response.