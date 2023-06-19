George Yerolimpos has been fired as secretary general and chief executive of the International Boxing Association (IBA) with the governing body set to be expelled from the Olympic Movement this week, insidethegames can exclusively reveal.

The IBA's Board of Directors held an email ballot on Friday (June 16) which voted by 15 to 1 to dismiss the Greek official.

He had been appointed as permanent secretary general and chief executive of the IBA by the Board at a meeting in Yerevan last September on the eve of its controversial Extraordinary Congress.

Yerolimpos had previously held an "ad interim" role after István Kovács left as part of an IBA "restructure" in July.

Two candidates were chosen by the IBA Selection Committee to be put before a vote from the Board of Directors in Armenia's capital, who appointed Yerolimpos instead of Ukrainian Volodymyr Kupchak.

Yerolimpos had vowed to work closely with IBA President Umar Kremlev to help drive changes in key areas, including integrity and transparency.

But lack of progress in both areas have contributed to the recommendation earlier this month by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board to recommend to withdraw recognition of the IBA having already stripped them of the right to host the Olympic boxing tournaments at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

An Extraordinary IOC Session, due to be held remotely on Thursday (June 22), is expected to confirm the decision.

IBA confirmed that Yerolimpos had left the organisation after insidethegames had contacted them.

"The IBA extends its appreciation to Mr Yerolimpos for his dedication and tireless efforts during his tenure and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours," they said in a brief statement.

George Yerolimpos, left, had promised to work with IBA President Umar Kremlev, second left, to improve integrity and transparency ©IBA

Following the dismissal of Yerolimpos, former British Army officer Chris Roberts, the IBA's development director, has been appointed as acting chief executive and secretary general, IBA confirmed.

"As IBA continues its commitment to developing the sport of boxing and protecting the interests of its athletes and National Federations, the organisation is confident in Mr. Roberts' ability to provide effective leadership and ensure a seamless transition," IBA said in its statement.

"His extensive knowledge of the industry and dedication to the IBA's mission will undoubtedly contribute to its continued success."

After leaving the Army, Roberts was appointed as chief executive of Boxing Scotland.

He also served on the Board of Directors at GB Boxing, one of the organisations behind the setting up of breakaway group World Boxing.

They have been called a "rogue organisation" by IBA but are hoping to be recognised as the governing body for Olympic boxing by the IOC.

So far, only the United States and Switzerland have committed to join it as full members.

Roberts has headed the IBA Referee and Judges Committee, an area most heavily criticised in the IOC Report and a long-standing problem within the sport, where corruption has long been alleged, including at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"IBA is going through transformational times, and it is a great responsibility and honour for me to take on the position to invest in the boxing family with my time, experience, passion, and know-how," Roberts said.

"Having dedicated my whole life to boxing, I am looking forward to delivering more exciting events together with the IBA team and expanding the reach of boxing to every corner of the world.

"By being united and pursuing the same goal, we can make even more for our beloved sport."

Former British Army officer Chris Roberts has been appointed as the interim secretary general and chief executive of IBA ©Boxing Scotland

Yerolimpos had previously served as general secretary of the World and European Karate Federation for 16 years.

He was a director on the Athens 2004 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee, and remained a Hellenic Olympic Committee member until 2021.

The qualified economist was also a former executive director of SportAccord.

Yerolimpos had replaced Kovács, an Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medallist, who had left his role as secretary general with immediate effect in July 2022.

His departure was criticised by the IOC, who had insisted that the IBA should "avoid a strong Presidential office outside the administrative office in Lausanne", according to its sports director Kit McConnell.

The IOC Comprehensive Report on the Situation of the IBA, on which the decision to expel them was taken, claimed that relations between the Olympic Movement and the IBA deteriorated sharply following the dismissal of Kovács and the appointment of Yerolimpos.

Among the harshest criticisms was an attempt in March by the IBA to block its technical officials from participating in the Paris 2024 qualifications and Olympic tournaments.

"This was a clear attempt to jeopardise the IOC's Paris 2024 qualification events and clear proof of the lack of consideration by the IBA for the boxing community," the report stated.

The IOC had already stripped IBA of its rights to host the Olympic boxing tournaments at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 and is now set to expel them altogether ©Getty Images

The IBA were also criticised in the IOC report for trying to get experts it had appointed to oversee its processes, including Ernst & Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers International, to sign binding non-disclosure agreements which would have made it impossible for any information to be shared.

The IOC Report also claimed that there was a noticeable change in behaviour by the IBA following its Congress in Abu Dhabi last December.

"What were obviously initially obvious excuses to be uncooperative became open intimidation towards the IOC if it continued with the organisation of the boxing tournament at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 without the IBA's support," the Report said.

It is unlikely that this aggressive strategy was driven solely by Yerolimpos and he was probably only following instructions from Kremlev.

Last week, the Russian accused former IOC member C K Wu, who had led boxing between 2006 and 2017, of being "a criminal who was killing boxing" and claimed he should be "shot".

During the same speech at the American Boxing Confederation Continental Forum in Brasilia, Kremlev accused IOC President Thomas Bach and its sports director Kit McConnell of joining forces with Wu to help destroy boxing.