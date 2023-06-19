Paris 2024 and Olympic Qualifiers Series to be discussed by IOC Executive Board

Members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board are set to meet with a little more than a year to go until Paris is due to stage the Olympics.

IOC President Thomas Bach is poised to lead the Executive Board meetings tomorrow and on Wednesday (June 21) in the Swiss city of Lausanne to discuss preparations for the Games and other challenges facing the Olympic Movement.

Those discussions will take place before an Extraordinary IOC Session is due to be held on Thursday (June 22) when the International Boxing Association is expected to be expelled from the Olympic Movement.

The IOC has recommended withdrawing the recognition of the worldwide governing body after staging an Executive Board meeting earlier this month.

The IBA has slammed the move as "truly abhorrent and purely political" and has already appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the IOC’s decision.

Boxing is set to keep its place for Paris 2024, with the IOC Executive Board also recommending to the Session to maintain its place on the programme "in the interests of boxing athletes and the sport".

There are just 402 days remaining before the Olympics are due to open in the French capital.

The Paris 2024 Organising Committee, led by Tony Estanguet, is set to deliver an update on preparations for the Games on the first day of the IOC Executive Board meeting in Lausanne.

IOC Coordination Commission chairman Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant said there was still "a lot to do" before the Paris 2024 Olympics following his latest visit to the French capital ©Getty Images

Security and transport concerns continue to persist in the build-up to next year’s Games while demonstrators against the French Government’s pension reforms protested outside the headquarters of Paris 2024 earlier this month.

The protest took place on June 6 during the latest visit of the IOC Coordination Commission for Paris 2024.

Estanguet said it was a "shame" that the Games were being used for political purposes as the demonstrations threaten to overshadow preparations.

During the visit to Paris, IOC Coordination Commission chairman Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant warned that there was still "a lot of work to do" before the Olympics but Estanguet insisted that the Games were on track.

Beckers-Vieujant described Paris 2024 as a "new model for the Games" that would be "unique, innovative, spectacular".

He also expressed his full confidence over the potential safety of the Opening Ceremony which is set to be staged on the River Seine in front of around 500,000 spectators.

Yesterday, a man working at the Austerlitz basin where a rainwater storage basin is under construction to facilitate swimming in the River Seine for the Games died after being hit by a vehicle.

The unnamed individual is the first to die during preparations for Paris 2024 which has seen 87 accidents at work since September 2021, 11 of those serious but not fatal.

Another big talking point heading into the Games is the potential participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals.

Breaking is one of four sports that are set to feature as part of the Olympic Qualifiers Series next year ©Getty Images

The IOC Executive Board opened the door for Russia and Belarus to return to international sport after ruling in March that they should be allowed to participate under a neutral banner, provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

Since that move, athletes from Russia and Belarus have started to compete on the global stage again while Ukraine has boycotted events in protest at their readmission.

International Federations have been divided in their response to the IOC’s recommendations with several opting to keep their bans in place.

A decision on the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes at Paris 2024 has yet to be made by the IOC.

Bach has repeatedly argued that the IOC had found "some middle ground" after saying that he had been accused by Russia of being "agents of the United States" and by Ukraine of siding with Moscow.

The German official is set to deliver a report on the opening day of Executive Board meetings tomorrow before receiving updates from IFs of Olympic summer and winter sports.

As well as hearing an update from Paris 2024, the Coordination Commissions and Organising Committees of Olympic Games, including Milan Cortina 2026, Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032, are poised to produce presentations.

Tomorrow is also set to see reports from athletes and National Olympic Committees as well as the Olympic Esports Series, which is due to be held for the first time from Thursday (June 22) until Sunday (June 25) in Singapore.

Day two of the Executive Board meeting is set to focus on activities of the IOC administration, refugee programmes and digital engagement.

Members are also due to discuss the Olympic Qualifiers Series featuring BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing.

The events are scheduled to be held across city centre venues over four days between March and June 2024.