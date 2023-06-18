A worker has died at the Austerlitz basin where a rainwater storage basin is under construction to facilitate swimming in the River Seine for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The man was hit by a vehicle that was travelling in reverse on the site and despite the best efforts of emergency services he died on the scene.

The unnamed person becomes the first to die during preparations for Paris 2024, which has seen 87 accidents at work since September 2021.

Of these, 11 were serious but not fatal.

He was an employee of a service provider company of the city of Paris.

"The accident took place on the right-of-way of the site located on the right bank, near the forensic institute, below the square Tournaire," said the City of Paris.

"The police and labor inspection services went to the site to make the necessary findings and initiate the judicial inquiry carried out systematically in this type of dramatic situation."

The worker died after being hit by a reversing vehicle on the site ©Getty Images

Police are investigating the incident and a judicial inquiry has also been opened in an attempt to determine exactly how the death happened.

"Faced with this tragedy, the city of Paris will stand alongside the relatives and family of the victim to provide them with help and assistance," said the City of Paris, adding that a psychological cell had been opened.

The death comes just days after a visit to the 12th arrondissement site by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The 50,000 cubic metres rainwater storage basin is under construction to reduce the discharge of sewer water into the Seine.

It is aimed to be completed before the Games begin on July 26 next year.

"This work will make it possible to have three swimming pools in the Seine in 2025 that will allow Parisians and all visitors to swim," Hidalgo said during her visit, as reported by Le Parisien.