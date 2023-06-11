Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, the Belgian chair of the International Olympic Committee’s Coordination Commission, has expressed his full confidence over the potential safety of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony on July 26 next year.

Asked at the conclusion of a three-day visit to the French capital what his thoughts were on security concerns regarding the event, which will take place along a six-kilometres stretch of the River Seine, enabling almost half a million spectators free access, Beckers-Vieujant responded: "One of the highlights of this new model of the Games will be an Opening Ceremony taking place in the city and acessible for all the general public because we want the values of the Olympic Games to be accessible for everyone.

"We want to have a beautiful and artistic Ceremony.

"As regards security, we are fully convinced of the fact that the authorities will be able to guarantee everyone’s safety.

"They are committed to doing so.

"There is strong collaboration in this area between the responsible local and national authorities.

"And in terms of safety and security the IOC has amassed a lot of knowledge and lessons on this topic which it is passing on."

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has revealed that recruiting enough security staff to help the police during the Olympics and Paralympics is already underway ©Getty Images

Updating over the position regarding security for the Games, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet added: "We have made progress in terms of engaging private security, and we will be checking with the IOC's security teams in the next few days to update them.

"Local authorities are also continuing to have a very positive impact in terms of engaging private security and we are continuing to liaise on the subject with regional prefectures.

"We have been able to fill quite a few staffing positions already.

"There will be four hiring waves for private security by the end of 2023 to make sure we fulfil our obligations and cover our needs in terms of human resources once we have fully decided on the volumes required.

"So up to now we are perfectly on schedule."

