The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched a new four-sport Olympic qualifier series for BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing.

The initiative, which was presented to the IOC Executive Board today, is part of the Olympic Agenda 2020+5 project.

Three festival-style events have been planned, which will attract the top athletes from all four sports, as they look to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Scheduled to be held between March and June 2024, the events will take place in city centre venues, offering a new experience to Olympic fans.

The qualifier series builds on recommendation 6 of Olympic Agenda 2020+5 that says: “Enhance and promote the road to the Olympic Games.”

The respective International Federations - International Federation of Sport Climbing, the Union Cycliste Internationale, the World DanceSport Federation and World Skate - will be responsible for organising the events.

Breaking is among the four sports that will have a festival-style qualifier series ahead of Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"A key recommendation of Olympic Agenda 2020+5 was to enhance and promote the road to the Olympic Games for the athletes,” IOC President Thomas Bach said.

"This series of qualification events is a key milestone in the delivery of that recommendation.

"By having the best athletes from these four sports in a series of qualification events in major city locations, which will combine sport and culture in a festival atmosphere, we expect to boost their visibility and highlight the great achievements of the competing athletes on the road to Paris 2024.

"I would like to congratulate the four participating International Federations for their vision in working with us to create a new exciting pathway to the Olympic Games for athletes and fans around the world.”

The series is building on the success of urban sports at Tokyo 2020.