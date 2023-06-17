NBB to wait until IOC Session to decide on IBA membership, as van den Berg elected as new leader

The Dutch Boxing Federation (NBB) is set to wait until the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session on June 22 to decide on its affiliation with the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The National Federation held its General Assembly in Nieuwegein today with NBB stressing on the "utmost importance of sports integrity, good governance, financial transparency, and Olympic recognition for the organszation it aligns itself with internationally".

"The final determination of the NBB's international affiliation is contingent upon the outcome of the upcoming International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session on June 22, 2023," an NBB statement read.

"Simultaneously, ongoing discussions with the NOC*NSF regarding the NBB's future status further contribute to the decision-making process."

The General Assembly also saw Jeroen van den Berg elected as the new leader of NBB, replacing Boris van der Vorst, who will serve as an honorary President.

insidethegames exclusively revealed last month that van der Vorst is to step down to focus on the newly-formed World Boxing.

Van den Berg has served as the vice-president and treasurer of NBB previously and will now lead the National Federation with secretary general Len Huard.

Abdillah el Ballouti will join them in the NBB Board to "navigate the organisation in an uncertain international environment and build up the administrative foundation of the NBB".

"I am grateful to the members for entrusting me with this position and I will commit to building up on the efforts and accomplishments of my predecessor, Boris," van den Berg said after the election.

"Working alongside the Board, I am confident in meeting the challenges that lie ahead for the NBB, especially in the run-up to Paris 2024.

Jeroen van den Berg was elected as the new leader of NBB, replacing Boris van der Vorst, who will serve as an honorary President ©NBB

"We will continue to support grassroots and recreational boxing too, recognising its importance as the foundation of boxing in the Netherlands."

NBB also made changes to its statutes to "regulate" relations with the International Federation.

It allows the NBB Board to quit IBA after IOC takes its decision.

The IOC Board recommended to withdraw IBA's recognition on June 7 with a final decision to be made on June 22.

The IBA has been suspended since 2019 due to concerns over governance, finances, refereeing and ethics.

According to the IOC, the IBA failed to fulfil the conditions set for lifting the suspension, with the International Federation describing the development as "truly abhorrent and purely political".

Boxing is not part of the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028 but IOC insisted that IBA would not have a role in organising the Olympic tournament if the sport was included.

The IOC organised bouts at Tokyo 2020 and is set to do so at Paris 2024.

World Boxing will be hoping to take over as the IOC-recognised International Federation to confirm the Los Angeles 2028 spot and organise the competition.

USA Boxing and SwissBoxing are the only members of World Boxing so far.

NBB and Boxing New Zealand have indicated interest to join the new body previously.

Irish Athletic Boxing Association also hinted that it will take a decision on whether to leave IBA and join World Boxing in October.