Ireland to wait until October before making a decision on whether to leave IBA and join World Boxing

A decision on whether Ireland quits the International Boxing Association (IBA) and joins rival body World Boxing will not be taken until October.

The IBA are facing an uncertain future after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that last week they have been recommended from expulsion.

It means that if the decision is confirmed by a special IOC Session on June 22, then IBA, banned from organising the Olympic boxing tournaments at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, will play no further part at any Games.

World Boxing, described as a "rogue organisation" by the IBA, are hoping to be in a position to take over the IOC-recognised International Federation and guarantee the sport's position on the programme at Los Angeles 2028.

But so far, only two countries, the United States and Switzerland, have pledged to join them, although more are expected to commit following the IOC vote.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association will leave a decision on whether or not to resign from the IBA to its 350 plus members ©IABA

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) announced in a statement they "notes" the IOC decision.

"This arises from the IBA’s failure to implement a range of reforms commissioned by the International Olympic Committee in 2019, following the suspension of the boxing world governing body’s recognition," IABA added in the statement.

"The Irish Athletic Boxing Association took the decision not to contest either IBA World Championships this year over similar concerns on the IBA’s activities and practices.

"It is vital that boxing remains on the Olympic programme, post Paris, given that our sport is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport.

"At present, the activities and practices of the IBA give little confidence of resolution of the governance issues which prompted questions over boxing at Olympic Games after 2024.

"IABA acknowledges the establishment of World Boxing as an international federation, and its potential for consideration as an alternative partner for the IOC in retaining boxing as an Olympic sport.

"IABA is not a member of World Boxing and remains an IBA member.

"IABA clubs, of whom there are over 355, will have to opportunity to consider alternative partnerships at the association’s AGM (Annual General Meeting) in October.

"All successfully affiliated clubs will have an entitlement to vote at that meeting.

"IABA clubs, units and members are reminded that they may travel to compete and train in any country, once they have obtained permission to do so through their county board, provincial unit and Central Council. Securing this permission ensures that the boxers and coaches of successfully affiliated clubs are insured to participate in the relevant event."

Boxing is Ireland's most successful Olympic sport with 18 medals, including a gold for Michael Carruth at Barcelona 1992 ©Getty Images

The IABA, founded in 1911, is the national governing body for Olympic boxing on the island of Ireland, developing and controlling the sport.

With 18 Olympic medals, boxing has won more than half of the 35 Ireland has won since its debut at Paris 1924.

That figure includes three gold medals, Michael Carruth at Barcelona 1992, Katie Taylor at London 2012 and Kellie Harrington at Tokyo 2020.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has thrown its full support behind World Boxing.

"From an Irish perspective boxing has produced over 50 per cent of Ireland’s historical medals," they said in a statement.

"Although many other sports are increasingly coming to the fore, boxing remains very important to Ireland’s medal hopes and plays a very important role in communities across the country.

"This recommendation by the IOC Executive Board could ultimately safeguard the future for boxing as an Olympic sport if the recently launched alternative organisation, World Boxing, can gain the support of boxing federations across the world, which the Olympic Federation of Ireland hopes will be the case."