The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has honoured Central Army Sports Club (CSKA) employees as part of 100th anniversary celebrations of the institution.

Commemorative medals were awarded for assistance in the preparation and performance of Russian athletes at the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic Games.

"The Russian Olympic Committee consistently and rigorously, regardless of momentary circumstances, supports our sports organisations, which make a huge contribution to the development of high-performance sports," said ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov.

"CSKA, of course, is one of them, for many decades maintaining a commitment to true Olympic values and bringing glory to our country with bright victories, records and Olympic medals won.

"We consider the current situation, namely the excommunication of army men from performances on the world stage, to be discriminatory.

"In this regard, we express our solidarity and full support to the athletes, coaches, specialists of CSKA, Dynamo and other societies who are illegally and unreasonably deprived of the opportunity to participate in international competitions.

"At the same time, I agree with my colleagues that justice will eventually be restored through joint efforts."

Pozdnyakov made sure to take a swipe at the International Olympic Committee for its latest recommendations to sporting federations.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov described the IOC's recommended ban of military-affiliated athletes as illegal and unreasonable ©ROC

The governing body suggested that any Russian or Belarusian athlete affiliated with the countries' militaries is banned from international sport.

"First of all, on my own behalf and on behalf of the entire leadership of the Central Sports Club of the Army, I want to say words of gratitude for the support that the Russian Olympic Committee provides in the training of our athletes," said CSKA head Artem Gromov.

"We have similar goals and objectives.

"The ROC has more ambitious ones within the framework of the Olympic Movement, and these awards are a sign of our great and sincere respect for the efforts that you make to promote the maximum results of the performances of our athletes.

"CSKA is a big, strong organisation, and it can only be like that with your support.

"I hope that in the future we will continue to achieve new successes for the benefit of Russian sports."

CSKA was founded in 1923 and now employs hundreds of coaches, operates multiple sites across Russia and is training more than 10,000 athletes.