International Military Sports Council hails Russia as a "key" member as new President elected in Moscow

The International Military Sports Council (CISM) has insisted that Russia will play a "key" role as a member of the organisation after staging its General Assembly in Russian capital Moscow.

The meeting, due to close tomorrow, saw Nilton Gomes Filho Rolim elected as the new President of the organisation yesterday.

The Brazilian official has secured a four-year term as President and succeeds Germany’s Dirk Schwede, who had held the role on an interim basis since Frenchman Hervé Piccirillo’s departure last year.

His election comes after the CISM received glowing praise from Russian President Vladimir Putin in a statement issued on the opening day of the General Assembly.

The CISM has refused to support the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, allowing military athletes to compete at the World Championships and other major events under their country’s flag.

CISM secretary general Dorah Mamby Koita of Guinea underlined the importance of Russia to the organisation.

"This is my second trip as an ambassador to a CISM event that Russia is organising on its soil," said Koita in a report by Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

"I would like to note that the Russian Federation plays a key role as a member of the CISM organisation.

"To calculate how many times I have been to Russia, it will take me a whole day.

"The first time I came in 1998, I remember the competitions in Samara, Kubinka, Sochi, Moscow.

"None of the participants and the leadership of the CISM I have been to Russia as many times as I have."

The International Military Sports Council has been praised by Russian officials for not imposing any restrictions on athletes from their country, despite recommendations from the International Olympic Committee ©CISM

Arten Gromov, head of the Central Army Sports Club (CSKA) in Moscow, also heaped praise on the CISM for not imposing restrictions on Russian athletes who have been largely frozen out of international sport in response to the war in Ukraine.

"There is a more discriminatory measures and for some reason it only applies to our country," he said.

"Unfortunately, there are many conflicts in the world, but they decided to apply them only to our country.

"I think thanks to the CISM, which did not support any initiative and did not consider any sanctions, we will have the opportunity to speak.

"Support of a significant sports organisation will allow us to break the barrier of absurdity and return to normal sports life and convince everyone that sport is out of politics.

"The question is this - recommendations were made, it all depends on the federations on sports."

Officials from the International Military Sports Council are expected to attend events celebrating CSKA Moscow's 100th anniversary ©CISM

According to TASS, officials from the CISM are set to take part in events celebrating the 100th anniversary of CSKA Moscow.

"It is gratifying that such a large number of foreign delegations visited Moscow and [today] at 5pm the main solemn and cultural programme will be held at the Russian Army Theatre where all these delegates will take part," said Gromov.

"It is also planned to organise events with the maximum number of CSKA veterans.

"Veterans came to use form Kamchatka to Kaliningrad as well as neighbouring countries."

Russian Presidential aide Igor Levitin and Deputy Defence Minister Nikolai Pankov were among those to attend the CISM General Assembly and Congress.

Speaking on behalf of Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Pankov claimed that the CISM had "done a lot to strengthen world peace", "maintain impartiality in the field of sports" and "promote the principle of solidarity".

Founded in 1948, the CISM has 140 members, including Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, and has stated that it looks to "use sport for deconfliction and peace building between countries".