The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Executive Committee has decided that an athlete's signing condemning the actions of the Federation is "absolutely unacceptable".

In order to be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, it has been speculated that athletes will have to sign a document saying they condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

However, the ROC may ban its competitors that do so anyway.

"Today we held a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Russian Olympic Committee, exchanged views with colleagues on our common urgent tasks," ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov wrote on social media after the meeting in Moscow.

"The main one is to restore justice, including not only returning athletes to international arenas, to the Olympic Games, but with a flag, anthem and other attributes of the team Russia.

The Russian Olympic Committee Executive Committee met in person to discuss how to ensure its athletes are readmitted to international sport under the country's flag ©ROC

"The meeting participants expressed a unified position on the inadmissibility of signing by Russian athletes of any declarations or other statements of a political nature that contradict the legislation of the Russian Federation.

"For us, this is absolutely unacceptable.

"We will continue to support those of our athletes who have been illegally and unreasonably restricted from participating in international competitions over the past 15 months.

"We will work individually with our sports federations on the inadmissibility of accepting any proposals from international organisations that contradict the Olympic Charter."

Last month, four-time Olympic gold medal-winning fencer Pozdnyakov honoured CSKA Moscow, a sports club popularly known as the "Red Army Team" due to its close links with the military.

On behalf of the ROC, he presented the Badge of Honour "For Merits in the Development of the Olympic Movement in Russia" a day after a missile attack on Ukraine killed 25 civilians.

ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said the body will continue to support athletes that have been "illegally" restricted from competing ©ROC

"Athletes should play sports and not sign dubious declarations," said State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports Dmitry Svishchev, as reported by Russian state-run news agency TASS.

"Athletes should not be involved in politics.

"Our athletes should be allowed without any additional conditions.

"And not a single one of our athletes will sign any documents or papers against their country."

In March, the International Olympic Committee issued new recommendations to International Federations that saw an outright ban suggestion lifted.

Instead, the body stated that individual athletes that do not support the war and are not connected to military or security forces should be allowed to return.