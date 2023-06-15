American football great Drew Brees is among the latest group of National Football League (NFL) legends to become global flag football ambassadors as the sport continues its push for inclusion at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The former quarterback ranks second on the NFL’s all-time career lists in both passing yards and touchdown passes and helped New Orleans Saints become Super Bowl champions in 2010.

He has been appointed as an ambassador by the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and the NFL to raise the profile and promote the values of the sport.

"I am excited about the opportunity to help the National Football League grow the great game of flag football throughout the world," said Brees.

"Flag football prioritises a safe way to learn, practice and play the game, while also emphasizing the values of hard work, character and sportsmanship.

"The many positives that come out of flag football are why I have become heavily involved in starting my own youth league nationwide."

The IFAF and the NFL have also named LeCharles Bentley, Tony Richardson, Elisa De Santis and Bobby Taylor as global flag football ambassadors.

Bentley starred for the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns and is now a senior advisor of player performance and development for the NFL.

Proud to grow the sport of football around the globe. Goal is to make flag football an Olympic sport for the the ‘28 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles! Let’s go! https://t.co/bWASBkbf09 — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 15, 2023

Richardson enjoyed a 16-year NFL career with multiple franchises and is a member of the league's all-decade team of the 2000s.

Taylor played in the NFL for 10 seasons, featuring for Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks.

De Santis has been playing flag football for France since she was 15 years old and was in Mexico with Diana Flores last season.

"NFL Flag is a tremendous opportunity for young athletes to fall in love with the game while building transferable life skills like teamwork, communication, and goal setting that they will carry with them throughout life," said Bentley.

Richardson added: "The game of football is evolving as a sport in an enormous way.

"Flag football is an entryway for many girls and boys of all ages to get involved in this great game.

"I witnessed first-hand how dynamic flag football can be played by athletes from all over the globe at the World Games in my home state of Alabama last year.

"I want to be a part of the growth of the game, and I am excited about the potential of flag football becoming an Olympic sport."

Flag football is one of nine sports on the shortlist along with baseball-softball, cricket, breaking, karate, kick boxing, lacrosse, motor sport and squash for the Los Angeles 2028 programme.

Brees will join fellow flag football ambassador and Italian international player Nausicaa Dell'Orto, along with IFAF President Pierre Trochet and NFL head of Europe Brett Gosper at the Future of Sport event - part of Global Sports Week and VivaTech in Paris - on a panel titled "NFL x IFAF: A new-era partnership powering global growth".

Tomorrow's panel will look at the innovative collaboration between the IFAF and the NFL and how it is helping to accelerate the sport’s impressive global growth.