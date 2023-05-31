Flores first flag football player to feature at Pro Football Hall of Fame museum

Items belonging to Mexico's women's national flag football team quarterback and International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Athletes' Committee chair Diana Flores has featured at the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum.

Flores formed part of the National Football League's (NFL) Run With It campaign for Super Bowl LVII earlier this year promoting flag football for women and girls.

American tennis legend Billie Jean King also featured in the commercial alongside NFL stars such as the Pittsburgh Steelers Cameron Heyward and Miami Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey.

The advertisement won a a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Public Service Content, and Diana Flores: La Campeona de Nextitla won an Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish.

Flores' jersey worn in the commercial and her football boots signed by King and the New York Jets' Sauce Gardner have been added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame collection.

She is the first flag football player to feature with items in the museum, and expressed her pride at this recognition for the sport.

"I'm honoured to have my jersey become a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame collection, alongside NFL legends and football stars I greatly admire," Flores said.

"This is so meaningful not just for me personally, but also for flag football overall.

"It's hugely symbolic in showing football is for everyone, especially women and girls."

Flores helped Mexico to win the women's flag football tournament at the Birmingham 2022 World Games.

The NFL won two Sports Emmys for Run With It and Diana Flores: La Campeona de Nextitla ©NATAS courtesy Marc Bryan-Brown photography

IFAF President Pierre Trochet welcomed Flores' inclusion in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"We are extremely proud that one of our international flag football athletes has been honoured in this way," the French official said.

"Diana epitomizes everything that is special about flag football - a truly global, inclusive and accessible discipline that is soaring in popularity driven by the rapid growth in participation of women and girls.

"Diana is part of a new generation of genuine, visible role models leading the way for greater equality across the American football family."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is based in Canton in Ohio, and aims to honour the greatest of the sport and preserve its history.

Items from Ramsey, Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson and the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams from the commercial also feature as part of the Run With It exhibit.

IFAF and the NFL are pushing for flag football to make its Olympic debut as an additional sport at the Los Angeles 2028, with it one of nine shortlisted by the Organising Committee.

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board in March recommended IFAF for full recognition at the Session in Mumbai later this year.