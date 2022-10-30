The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and National Football League (NFL) have appointed six new global flag football ambassadors as they continue to lobby for the discipline to appear at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Four of the new ambassadors - Lamar Jackson, Stefon Diggs, Taylor Rapp and Demario Davis - are current NFL players.

Charlie Ward, winner of the Heisman Trophy in 1993 before going on to play professional basketball, and Ottawa University women's flag football coach Liz Sowers complete the quartet.

"I am honoured for this opportunity to join forces with the NFL and IFAF, as well as elite athletes and coaches, as we open eyes across the world to the game of flag football," Sowers said.

"I am excited to use my platform to help grow this game and to highlight the impact that this sport has on equity and inclusion.

"If you have any previous idea of what you think 'flag football' is, I challenge you to get rid of that idea, and buckle up, because this is about to be a crazy ride.

"This is the first time we can finally say, 'football is for everyone.'"

Rapp, a safety, plays for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams play home games at SoFi Stadium, which is expected to stage the Los Angeles 2028 Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jackson - famed for his elusive running style - is also a Heisman Trophy winner and was the NFL's most valuable player (MVP) in 2019.

Davis plays for the New Orleans Saints, who played in London earlier this month.

Diggs, of the Buffalo Bills, is one of the NFL's best and best-paid wide receivers.

The IFAF is one of nine International Federations on a shortlist to have their sport added to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic programme.

Flag football was a World Games sport earlier in the year, with Mexico's women and the American men winning gold medals.