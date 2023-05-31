IOC urges IOA to take "necessary actions" to protect Indian wrestlers

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to take "necessary actions" to protect Indian wrestlers who have been protesting against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The IOC has said that treatment of wrestlers over the weekend was "disturbing" and the "safety and wellbeing of these athletes is duly considered" while investigations are taking place against the ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Singh.

Top wrestlers including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat have been demanding for the arrest of Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment of seven women athletes, including a minor.

The treatment of the Indian wrestling athletes over the weekend was very disturbing.

"The IOC insists that the allegations by the wrestlers are followed up on by an unbiased, criminal investigation in line with local law," the IOC said in a statement to insidethegames.

"We understand that a first step towards such a criminal investigation has been made, but more steps have to follow before concrete actions become visible.

"We urge that the safety and wellbeing of these athletes is duly considered throughout this process and that this investigation will be speedily concluded.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, centre, has claimed today that he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him ©Getty Images

"From the very beginning of the allegations, the IOC has been in close contact with United World Wrestling (UWW), which has already taken measures.

"The IOC supports UWW as the competent sporting authority to address this issue as it pertains to the governance of the sport of wrestling in India.

"We have been informed by UWW that the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is currently not in charge.

"The IOC will continue to support UWW in all their efforts and in the framework of the IOC Guidelines for International Federations and NOCs for safeguarding athletes from harassment and abuse in sport.

"The IOC also urges the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to take all necessary actions to protect the athletes and to make sure that the elections of WFI are happening as planned and in line with the regulations of UWW as an International Federation."

Yesterday (May 30), the athletes threatened to throw their medals into the Ganga River and go on indefinite hunger strike at the India Gate.

However, it was reported that Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait persuaded them not to do so yet.

Delhi Police forcefully removed protesting wrestlers and detained them as they breached the security cordon during the inauguration of the new Parliament on Sunday (May 28).

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has urged wrestlers not to take any extreme step until the police investigation concludes ©Getty Images

Visuals of the disturbing tussle between the wrestlers and the police went viral, sparking criticism from sportspersons in the country.

The wrestlers first started the protest in January, demanding action against Singh who has denied all allegations against him.

However, it was called off after the athletes had a dialogue with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, who promised a fast solution.

They resumed the protest on April 23 after inaction from the authorities.

UWW have also condemned the "worrying" events from the past few days and the treatment of wrestlers.

The International Federation announced that it will hold a meeting with the wrestlers to "inquire" about their condition.

The governing body also said it will respect the 45-day deadline set for WFI elections and failing to do so would lead to suspension.

Singh has claimed today that he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur urged wrestlers not to take any extreme step until the police investigation concludes.

The Delhi Police have registered two First Information Reports (FIR) against the outgoing WFI President.