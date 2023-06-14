The Colombian Government is set to review a proposal to decide the extent of help it gives towards hosting the Barranquilla 2027 Pan American Games.

The city Government is preparing a proposal that will be shown to the country's President Gustavo Petro and reviewed by the Ministry of Sport.

Petro had previously given his full support but the exact terms of cooperation will be discussed and negotiated.

"The most important thing is that the games are developed as we have thought, that the Government makes the firm decision to accompany the games, as it has done so far, but that we understand that this requires budgetary, fiscal, infrastructure provisions, and that the Government is reviewing these items to be able to give the initial flag and be able to say: 'we will have the Games in 2027 and we will do them with the best disposition and the greatest rigor'," said Barranquilla Mayor Jaime Pumarejo, as reported by WRadio.

Pumarejo told insidethegames that organisers of Barranquilla 2027 hoped to spend less than $480 million (£414 millon/€479 million) on delivering the Games.

Jaime Pumarejo hopes the Colombian Government agrees to his requests so that Barranquilla 2027 can be held at the highest standard ©Panam Sports

Sports Minister Astrid Rodríguez stated that the portfolio would need consideration due to the high costs and is therefore reviewing its viability.

"Making a Pan American Games implies having perspectives of an adequate infrastructure, as Panam Sports asks us," said Rodríguez.

"It implies complying with regulations in terms of hotels, in terms of infrastructure, and in terms for athletes.

"Therefore, it is not as simple as saying let's do and that's it.

"There are some implications, there is a city contract that must be signed with a series of clauses and that is why it is taken responsibly.

"We, in the case of the ministry, received a decision and we have to leave ready, and responsibly, so that whoever arrives here adequately makes this decision viable."