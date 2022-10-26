Britain's ambassador to Colombia has said the country will offer support to the 2027 Pan American Games which are being held in Barranquilla.

The country will carry out a study on the social and economic impact of the multi-sport event, George Hodgson said.

This will be similar to what Britain carried out after it hosted the London 2012 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

"They will help us understand the impact of these Games on our city just as they have had in London," said Jaime Pumarejo, the Mayor of Barranquilla, according to Colombian media.

Hodgson added: "It is very clear to me to what extent this city is growing, that it has a regional and international vision and vocation through the Games, but also through other initiatives.

"We recognise that Barranquilla has a very prosperous future and we want to invest in this vision and possibility."

Nuestro compromiso #UKCOL es firme: el inglés y las oportunidades que el bilingüismo trae no puede quedarse exclusivamente en colegios privados, debe ser una herramienta a la que todos los niños puedan acceder.



Britain and Barranquilla are also cooperating in other areas such as language and energy.

The United Kingdom was previously the main delivery partner of the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima after an agreement was signed by the British and Peruvian Governments.

It saw a series of experts from Britain work closely with the local Organising Committee to ensure the Games remained on time and on budget.

A number of contracts were subsequently awarded to British companies.