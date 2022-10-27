Rodolfo Bossa has been put in charge of managing the Barranquilla 2027 Pan American Games by the Colombian Government.

Colombia's Sports Minister Maria Isabel Urrutia has confirmed the appointment of Bossa, tasking him with the successful delivery of the continental multi-sport event in five years' time.

Bossa is a lawyer from Cartagena who spent 10 years as head of the Bolivar Volleyball League.

He has also previously worked in the metropolitan area of Barranquilla and the Mayor’s office in Cartagena.

"I come from the public-private sector," said Bossa in a report by Zona Cero.

"I have shared the professional practice between the public and the private with an experience of practically 40 years.

"I have had links in the sports sector, since I was president of the Bolívar Volleyball League for more than 10 years, I was founder and President of the Federation of Sports Leagues of Bolívar and a member of the South American Beach Volleyball Council."

Speaking to El Universal, Bossa admitted that it was the "biggest challenge" that he had taken on in his career.

Barranquilla Mayor Jaime Pumarejo said he had "no problem" with the Colombian Government taking over the running of the 2027 Pan American Games ©Getty Images

"The first thing is to start the articulation process with the different entities, we will know in detail the inventory of the scenarios and the infrastructure that we have and what is needed to later develop the roadmap with the actors that will be in charge of all this," said the 63-year-old.

Barranquilla Mayor Jaime Pumarejo said he was happy for the Colombian Government to take charge of the running of the Games.

"At this time we understand that the Ministry of Sport wants to take charge of the process of executing the Games directly and we have no problem with that happening, the most important thing is that this issue be discussed with Panam Sports so that they endorse that decision," said Pumarejo in a report by Colombia Detail Zero.

"We would give them our participation so that the Government and the Ministry of Sports could take control of the Games.

"We have no problem.

"The only thing that matters to us is that the best possible Games are made and that Colombia and Barranquilla are very well represented."