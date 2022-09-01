Barranquilla Mayor Jaime Pumarejo has insisted that his city has the "full support" of Colombian President Gustavo Petro to stage the 2027 Pan American Games following a review.

Petro was sworn in as Colombia's leader last month after being elected on a four-year term.

Question marks had been raised by the Colombian Government last week over a possible lack of resources to host the Games in five years' time.

But Pumarejo told insidethegames that Barranquilla had the backing of Petro as he presented the city's plans to delegates at the Panam Sports General Assembly in Chilean city Santiago.

"Every Government that comes in has to review the things that they have been left with and this was not something that they would not have a discussion about," said Pumarejo.

"In the discussions that have been had, they have been okay and the President has said that he is in full support of the sport and responsibility that Barranquilla and Colombia have to hosting the Pan American Games in 2027.

"We are working to make the budget and the allocation of this as efficient as we can be in order to host the Games as they need to be and to make sure that we have a legacy of making sport a social endeavour and an economic development driver."

Gustavo Petro has recently been inaugurated as President of Colombia following his election on a four-year term ©Getty Images

Pumarejo said organisers of Barranquilla 2027 hoped to spend less than $480 million (£414 millon/€479 million) on delivering the Games.

"We have most of our infrastructure already built and we are working with Panam Sports to make theses Games more economically feasible while making sure that we take care of the important things, like the arena where our athletes will compete, the welfare of our athletes and obviously the hospitality of the people that come and watch the Games.

"Other than that, there are things that we can cut costs on to make sure that these Games are feasible but they don’t have the impact on what is necessary."

Gabriel Boric is the third man to become Chilean President since Santiago was awarded the hosting rights for the 2023 edition in 2017.

Pumarejo expects there to be similar changes in the Colombian Government as organisers prepare for Barranquilla 2027.

"The good thing about having four years with this Government is that working together we are going to leave the Games 90 per cent prepared as this Government leaves in 2026," said Pumarejo.

"They are not going to cut the ribbon of the day that the Games begin but they are going to do everything they can to ensure that this goes through.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic has said he has been given assurances over Colombia's committment to hosting the Pan American Games in five years' time ©Panam Sports

"The funding is secured, the President has assured us of that.

"The preparation is secured, and I think we are ready to work together.

"This is quite a challenge as the news that Barranquilla was going to be the host began in President Iván Duque Márquez.

"President Pedro is going to be the one that makes it a reality and the next President is going to be the person that inaugurates the Games so it is a three-President endeavour but I am pretty sure that we are going to be able to pull this off."

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic said he had also received assurances from the Colombian Government over Barranquilla.

"They are changing their Government and have other priorities but I spoke directly with the Minister of Sports [María Isabel Urrutia] and the Barranquilla Government and the commitment from them is 100 per cent," added Ilic.

"She is carrying here the message of the President and they have a letter from the President supporting everything in Colombia."