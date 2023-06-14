The official app has been launched for the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games, which are due to begin next week.

Fans can download the app, which has been developed by European Olympic Committees (EOC) partner Atos, from the iPhone store or Google Play.

It is set to include live results, highlights and exclusive content from the Games, which are scheduled to run from June 21 to July 2.

Ticket details, schedules and official merchandise can also be accessed through the app, as well as athlete profiles and behind-the-scenes footage.

"Thank you to our partners at Atos for the hard work they have done in building the official app of the European Games," said EOC Coordination Commission chairman Hasan Arat.

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is due to begin next week ©Kraków 2023

"The new app will allow fans across the world to fully immerse themselves in the European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023, no matter where they are following the action from.

"This is Europe's premier multi-sport event and we want everyone to have the chance to follow their favourite sports in Poland.

"The launch of our new app will ensure that this is possible."