Polish artists Tribbs and Roxy Węgiel are set to perform at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games Opening Ceremony.

They will also be joined by Ukrainian hip hop band Kalush at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium on June 21.

All three have experience in the Eurovision song contest as Kalush were victorious in 2022 while Węgiel won the children's event in 2020 and Tribbs was a special guest at this year's edition.

Organisers have planned artistic performances with dance groups and special effects.

The acts of the Closing Ceremony have also been announced by the Organising Committee.

Viki Gabor, Sara James, and DJ Gromee have been confirmed for the finishing event on July 2, also due to be held in the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium.

Both Ceremonies will run from 8:30pm to 11pm local time on their respective days.

Both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies are set to take place at the Henryk Ryman Municipal Stadium in Kraków ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

Tickets vary from PLN50 (£9.60/$11.90/€11.10) to PLN120 (£23.20/$28.50/€26.65) for the Opening Ceremony while prices range from PLN30 (£5.80/$7/€6.50) to PLN100 (£19.30/$23.80/€22.20) for the Closing.

Organisers said that they cannot reveal who will be lighting the cauldron with the Flame of Peace yet but claim that "you will be surprised."

Collectors tickets are also available there only until the end of May - for both Ceremonies and all sporting events.

Outside of host country Poland, fans in Britain, the United States, Germany, Ireland, and France have shown the most interest in buying tickets.

A total of 29 disciplines are on the programme for Kraków-Małopolska 2023, with 19 offering qualification opportunities for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

More than 7,000 athletes are expected to take part from 48 countries, with Russian and Belarusian athletes set to be absent because of the war in Ukraine.