European Games set to be broadcast in 50 countries across Europe and Latin America

The Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games are set to be broadcast in 50 countries across Europe and the Americas, organisers have revealed.

Last year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) - an alliance of public service media organisations - agreed exclusive media rights for the European Games for the first time at its third edition in an agreement also set to cover 2027, for which a host remains undecided.

This is set to provide coverage in 33 European countries, while Eurosport has pan-European broadcasting rights.

Claro TV has also secured rights to show the European Games in 17 countries in Latin America, although Brazil are not included.

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 said "negotiations with interested broadcasters are still underway".

Spanish agency Mediapro has been named as the host broadcaster in Poland.

Russia and Belarus were suspended by the EBU last year because of the war in Ukraine, and neither country has broadcasting rights for the Games.

Their athletes are banned from Kraków-Małopolska 2023, despite updated International Olympic Committee recommendations permitting their return as neutrals provided they do not support the war and are not affiliated to the military.

A total of 48 countries plus a European Olympic Committees (EOC) Refugee Team are set to participate at the European Games.

EOC Coordination Commission chair Hasan Arat welcomed agreements made with the EBU and broadcasters.

"When the EOC signed the agreement with the European Broadcasting Union, it was to ensure that as many people as possible would be able to watch the European Games, see Europe’s best athletes in action and hopefully be inspired by the performances broadcast into their homes," the Turkish official said.

"'We are Unity' is the Games motto and having thousands of homes, from Romania in the east to Spain in the west, tuned into the same action is the perfect illustration of this in action.

"The enjoyment is not just limited to those lucky enough to be in Poland during the event."

Approximately 7,000 athletes in 26 sports are set to participate at Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

The European Games are scheduled for June 21 to July 2.