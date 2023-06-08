The medals for the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games have been unveiled with organisers claiming they represent a "fusion of tradition and modernity".

Gold, silver and bronze medals have been created by the Beller brand in cooperation with Polish designer Klaudia Gołaszczyk, with the Games approaching between June 21 and July 3.

Polish history is included as part of the design, as well as traditions from the wider region.

An eagle is included as the emblem of Poland, and is also said to represent the Olympic values of "strength, hope, leadership, victory, inspiration and courage".

Also featured is a dove to refer to peace and respect, with both birds representing a "flock" to highlight equality, friendship and trust.

The shape of the medals has been designed to represent "folk ornaments in a modern way".

Lines have been drawn in a nod to embroidery and thread in folk costumes, with lace associated with Małopolska and its city Koniakow, which is known as the Polish capital of traditional craftmanship.

A treadmill, track or finish line can also be inferred from the lines.

The medals are said to represent a fusion of traditon and modernity ©Krakow 2023

Elsewhere, the six arms of a star refer to the six-pointed highland rosette - known as the "flower of life".

This protective symbol is said to bring both good fortune and protection from misfortune.

The star also echoes the Games slogan "We are unity" as its arms are intertwined and linked together, while it has been designed in the same style as an Olympic wreath.

Organisers presented the medals at the Wieliczka Salt Mine, where the Torch with the Flame of Peace went underground for the first time.

"It is an exceptional joy that we can meet today in a place that is one of Poland's showpieces," said Poland's Deputy Minister of State Assets Andrzej Sliwka.

"It is the perfect location to present the medals for which the athletes will be competing in a few days' time, medals which symbolise and reward their toil and hard work."

The medals have been made from recycled electronic materials and unused jewellery.

"I firmly believe that on the very first day of the Games at least one of these medals will hang around the neck of a Polish athlete," said Organising Committee chairman Marcin Nowak.