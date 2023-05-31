Finishing touches are being put to the Średnia Krokiew ski jumping hill at Zakopane in the Tatra Mountains which will host the first European Games ski Jumping events next month.

A grandstand has already been built at the jumping hill and is set to accommodate 1,500 spectators.

A temporary stand holding 500 is set to be added at the start of June to boost capacity.

"Ultimately, this stand will also be used for International Ski and Snowboard Federation World Cup competitions at Wielka Krokiew," Zakopane Sports Centre director Sebastian Danikiewicz explained.

Away from the stands, crowds of 15,000 can be accommodated in other areas of the venue.

A total of 111 ski jumpers from 17 countries are expected to take part in a competition held on artificial surfaces.

It begins on June 27 with the women's normal hill competition and is followed by the men's normal hill the following day.

The mixed team competition is scheduled for June 29.

Zakopane Sports Centre director Sebastian Danikiewicz will be responsible for looking after both ski jumpers and boxers who will use the indoor complex for training during the European Games ©Kraków-Małopolska 2023

Competition continues with women's large hill on June 30 and comes to an end with the men's event on the large hill on July 1.

The centre is also a training venue for the 270 boxers who are set to compete at Nowy Targ, some 21 kilometres away.

"We have ordered six certified rings which meet all the requirements of the International Boxing Association," Danikiewicz added.

"There will be two rings in each of the three training rooms, which will allow all participants to train in comfortable conditions."

The 2023 European Games are due to open on June 21 and run until July 2.