The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) has signed an agreement with the Ann Craft Trust in a bid to boost its safeguarding practices.

A multi-year deal has been announced by both parties which will look to benefit both the IFAF and its 70 member nations.

Considered a "leading authority" on safeguarding adults and young people, the British based Ann Craft Trust already works with UK Sport.

It will oversee the development and delivery of a bespoke training and education programme for IFAF's members.

The aim is to ensure the well-being of American football players from grassroots to elite level.

Existing safeguarding measures will be audited and the Trust will help IFAF implement a new framework.

Online and in-person seminars will be held, including at the IFAF Congress in November.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the industry leading experts at the Ann Craft Trust on this vital area of governance," said IFAF President Pierre Trochet.

Safeguarding training will be rolled out to 70 member nations of IFAF ©Getty Images

"Providing a safe, inclusive and welcoming sport is paramount and a key element of our global development strategy.

"The American football family worldwide is experiencing unprecedented growth.

"It is crucial that we remain relentlessly focused on ensuring we have world-class governance structures and policies in place to secure the welfare and well-being of our players at all times and at all levels of the game."

Stuart Sale, the chief executive of the Trust, added: "We are delighted to be working with IFAF to help develop its safeguarding practice both at the federation level and across the broader member federation network.

"Both IFAF and the Ann Craft Trust share a commitment to the safe inclusion of everyone to play and enjoy their sport and this partnership is clear evidence of that.

"We look forward to seeing the progress within American football as the game grows in popularity and attracts new audiences."