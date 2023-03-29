The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) has been recommended for full recognition by the International Olympic Committee, it was announced following today's Executive Board meeting.

The admission is set to be formally voted on during the 140th IOC Session which is scheduled to take place in the Indian city of Mumbai from October 15 to 17.

Flag football is one of nine sports bidding to join the Los Angeles 2028 programme, with a decision on the successful candidates also expected to come at the Session in Mumbai.

IFAF was granted provisional recognition by the IOC Executive Board in 2013 and since then has been judged to have "demonstrated that it has fulfilled all the necessary criteria in order to obtain full IOC recognition."

"We thank the IOC Sport Department for their rigour and guidance through the evaluation process," said IFAF President Pierre Trochet.

"This proposal is a guarantee that IFAF’s strengthened statutes and operations meet the highest international standards.

"It testifies to our significant and sustained progress as a federation over recent years.

"We are optimistic regarding the vote of the IOC Session in October and remain committed to constantly evaluating how we can improve for the benefit of our athletes and our sport as it continues its rapid growth around the world."

IFAF President Pierre Trochet says he is optimistic that the vote for the body's full IOC recognition will be passed ©IFAF

The IOC has hailed the statues, practices, and activities of IFAF which conform with the Olympic Charter.

IFAF has also adopted and implemented the World Anti-Doping Code, as well as the Olympic Movement Code on the Prevention of Manipulation of Competitions.

The governing body exceeds the minimum criteria of having 50 National Federations from at least three continents as it currently boasts 74 from five continents.

Flag football is one of nine sports currently bidding for inclusion on the Olympic programme at Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images





"IFAF has demonstrated that it maintains its independence and autonomy in the governance of its sport and… there were no objections from the member federations of all the International Federation umbrella associations," the IOC said following the Executive Board meeting.

IFAF stages quadrennial World Championships and has been developing flag football which is at the fore of its drive for Olympic inclusion.