Loughborough to stage BUCS Big Wednesday for next three years

Loughborough has been announced as the host of the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) "Big Wednesday" from 2024 to 2026.

BUCS has revealed that Loughborough University will stage the annual event for the next three years following an "extensive bidding process".

It will be the first time the English university has held BUCS Big Wednesday since 2015.

The event is set to showcase 57 BUCS Championship, Trophy and Vase finals, culminating the end of league and knockout programme across 16 sports.

Loughborough University is expected to support BUCS in providing volunteering and leadership opportunities for more than 100 students on BUCS Big Wednesday courtesy of its Coach and Volunteer Academy.

According to BUCS, the university boasts an "extensive range of world-class campus sporting facilities".

"As one of the most renowned sporting universities in the country, the campus facilities will provide the opportunity for an extremely high performance environment for the 114 expected teams, as well as being easily accessible for spectators to watch," said Alice Robinson, head of events for BUCS.

"We are looking forward to working with staff at Loughborough to showcase the very best of student sport."

Richard Wheater, performance and development director at Loughborough University, added: "BUCS Big Wednesday is a momentous day in university sport, and we’re thrilled to host such a significant event here on campus.

"The day brings together the best student athletes, coaches, performance support staff, and volunteers from across the higher education sector and it’s a privilege that Loughborough will be at the heart of what is sure to be another day of sporting drama.

"To be awarded as host is testament to our outstanding staff, incredible partners, and world-leading facilities, and we’re looking forward to working closely with BUCS to deliver a great experience for everyone who joins us here at Loughborough."

This year’s BUCS Big Wednesday is scheduled to be held from March 21 to 22 at the University of Nottingham.