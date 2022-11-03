BUCS appoints Mile and Ogunsanya to head up medical team

British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) has appointed Joseph Mile as its chief medical officer and Matthew Ogunsanya as his deputy.

The pair have been handed responsibility for supporting BUCS with the planning, selection and appointment of medical staff to events throughout the season, including its Nationals series.

Managing medical services and equipment at BUCS events also falls under their remit.

Mile has previously served as the BUCS deputy chief medical officer since July 2021.

He is also the current chief medical officer at British Shooting and British Canoeing, Leicester City's women's team doctor and worked at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as a sports medicine physician.

Mile vowed to serve the interest of the student-athlete community in his post.

"I'm excited and honoured to be appointed as chief medical officer for BUCS for this year," he said.

Joseph Mile has held a number of medical roles at sports organisations including British Shooting ©Getty Images

"I have worked at most of the major events over the past five years in various positions as a medical student, junior doctor and now sports doctor.

"I understand how important BUCS is for university sport, with a huge amount of skill and passion on show and want to ensure the athletes receive the best medical care."

Ogunsanya has held roles in football as England development teams doctor at the Football Association and at Watford and Arsenal.

He is looking forward to involvement at major BUCS events for the 2022-2023 season.

"I am looking forward to playing a role in the well-being of such talented and passionate athletes this coming year," Ogunsanya said.

"It's always enjoyable to take in the energy and enthusiasm at all BUCS events, with each one providing a unique atmosphere reflecting the personalities of the competitors.

"I don't have favourites, but if I had to pick, BUCS Big Wednesday powered by New Balance and the Boxing Championships were my highlights of the 2021-2022 season."