The International School Sport Federation (ISF) World School Beach Volleyball event has concluded in Israel's Bat Yam with Brazil topping the overall medals table.

The South Americans won gold in the under-18 girls tournament after beating Hungary in the final while Mexico claimed bronze.

They podiumed again in the under-15 girls contest but were forced to settle for silver after defeat to the United States.

Ukraine sealed third place and also won under-15 boys gold ahead of two Estonian teams.

Latvia, France, and Germany made up the medal positions in the under-18 boys event with gold, silver, and bronze finishes, respectively.

"First of all our congratulations to the finalists who won this edition in the U18 and U15 categories, unforgettable moments that I think will remain engraved forever in the memory of the athletes, their families, the delegations but also to all the ISF teams," said ISF President Laurent Petrynka.

🥇 BRAZIL WON GOLD MEDAL

After a wonderful match, U18 Brazilian girls won.



A total of 54 teams from more than 18 countries competed in the two age categories.

Alongside the tournament, a programme was designed to foster cultural exchange and educational opportunities.

Participants had the chance to take part in "cultural discovery activities" such as the Night of the Nations where teams showcased their unique traditions and heritage.

There was also an educational programme launched in collaboration with the ISF Academy on topics such as safeguarding and anti-doping.

The competition was held across six different courts at Sunset Beach in Bat Yam and was livestreamed on the ISF website.

Founded in 1972 and recognised by the International Olympic Committee, the ISF acts as an umbrella organisation and governing body for national school sport organisations around the world.